KWB Wealth Has $66.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.7% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,060,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,208. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

