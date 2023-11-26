KWB Wealth Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.38% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,030. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

