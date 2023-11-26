KWB Wealth Sells 18,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 12.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $75,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 998,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

