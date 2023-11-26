KWB Wealth Sells 6,556 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,489. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

