KWB Wealth Sells 8,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. 494,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,622. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

