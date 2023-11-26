KWB Wealth Sells 8,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.75. 494,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

