L2 Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 613,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $89.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.