L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,071 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.