L2 Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 149,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 936,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

