L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 38,838 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,838 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,122,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,779,000 after purchasing an additional 481,035 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 38,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64,536 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 307,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.