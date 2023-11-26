Lego Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,000.00 Billion (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Lego Coin has a market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $4.84 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lego Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Lego Coin Token Trading

