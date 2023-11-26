LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,076 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

