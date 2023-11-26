Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.