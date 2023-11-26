Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $85.61

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $85.61 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,629,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,607,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0037587 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
