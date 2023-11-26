Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($127.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £100.44 ($125.66).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,858 ($110.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,343.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,320.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,970 ($112.22).

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38). Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

