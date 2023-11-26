Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $572.23 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,819,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 3.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in State Street were worth $572,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 797,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

