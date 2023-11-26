Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,710,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,221,000. Dollar General accounts for about 3.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.24% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. 1,042,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,846. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $258.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

