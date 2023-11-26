MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDWD. StockNews.com downgraded MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MDWD opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

