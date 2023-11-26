MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MediWound Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

