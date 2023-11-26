Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

