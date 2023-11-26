Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.23. 5,467,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,692,986. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $869.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.31.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

