MetisDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.30 or 0.00048946 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $83.53 million and $2.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,391.41 or 0.99988280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004003 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.95533249 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,604,609.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

