MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

