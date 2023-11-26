Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,037 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

