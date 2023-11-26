Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $72.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.