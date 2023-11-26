Morgan Stanley Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

NYSE DKS opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,986.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

