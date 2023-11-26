My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0407 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $325,776.21 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

