Nano Market Capitalization Tops $98.88 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.88 million and $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,659.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00602270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00451559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00123821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.