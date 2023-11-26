National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$102.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$102.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$90.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.47.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.