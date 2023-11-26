National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$140.83.

BRP Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a twelve month low of C$91.32 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7320917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

