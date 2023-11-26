NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004873 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $102.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 159.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,159,850 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,001,920,691 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.8895194 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $150,651,053.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

