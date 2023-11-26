NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93.77 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $93.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,159,850 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,001,920,691 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.8895194 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $150,651,053.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

