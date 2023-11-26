NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

