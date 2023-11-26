NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 2,349,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.