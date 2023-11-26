NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.38 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $766,675.48 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,562,140 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

