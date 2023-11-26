NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.38 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $766,675.48 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NULS Coin Profile
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,562,140 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.
Buying and Selling NULS
