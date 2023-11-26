NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $625.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average of $430.40. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

