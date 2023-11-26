NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average is $430.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

