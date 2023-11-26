Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.33 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $519.80 million and $71.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.97 or 0.05504702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

