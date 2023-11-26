Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.