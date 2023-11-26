Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 134,783 shares in the last quarter.

PHB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.54. 37,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,527. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

