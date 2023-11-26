Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 34,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

