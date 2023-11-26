Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 511,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

