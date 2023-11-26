Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.