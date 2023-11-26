Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000.

SUSL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 10,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,596. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

