Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 217,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,726. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.