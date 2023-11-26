Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 584,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,557. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

