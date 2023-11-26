ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of OGS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,170,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

