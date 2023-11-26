Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Position Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,186 shares during the quarter. Ooma makes up 5.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 14.26% of Ooma worth $53,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ooma by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OOMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ooma Stock Up 0.3 %

OOMA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.