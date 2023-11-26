Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

