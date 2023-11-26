Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

